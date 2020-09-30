Dolphins FS Bobby McCain gets firm endorsement from defensive coach

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2020 offseason with a question mark at free safety. The team ultimately decided to stand firm at the position and double down on a seasoned veteran in Bobby McCain, who up until 2019 played cornerback for Miami after being a 5th-round draft choice out in the 2015 NFL Draft. McCain showed some flashes during the 2019 season, but missed nearly half of the year to injury and did show some lapses on the back end as he adjusted to a new position.

Through three games, all of the feedback for McCain coming out of Miami seems to be positive despite a general lack of production and a shaky performance from the passing defense in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills. Miami’s coaching staff has called out communication as a critical component on the back end of their defense and credited McCain for excelling there — Dolphins DB coach Gerald Alexander went in depth on McCain during his Tuesday press availability with the South Florida media.

“I think Bobby’s transition to safety is actually going great. One thing about that position and that responsibility that we put him in; a lot of the great things that Bobby does for us as a free safety sometimes isn’t represented on the stat sheet. So in that respect, I think Bobby has done a great job in regards to what we ask him to do and that’s communicating first and foremost – making sure that all 10 guys in front of him have the understanding of what the responsibilities are and what the adjustments are, what the call is,” said Alexander.

“Being a leader and playing with a passion that he needs to play that also will generate the energy that his teammates need to play with as well. Being able to do that in the role that he’s in, I thought he’s done a great job. I think he’s done a great job so far and those opportunities to make splash plays within our defense are going to present itself where he’s going to be able to make those plays when the opportunities come.”

Indeed, McCain’s support from this staff is heavily rooted in his ability to “set the deck” for the rest of the secondary. A team captain in 2020, it is clear his teammates and coaches respect him. But only when those missing splash plays start to come will we see the questions about McCain’s long-term viability dissipate once and for all. Being a leader is a critical quality — but performing at a high level always moves the needle in the NFL.