Dolphins' front seven 'most talented in NFL'

MIAMI GARDENS — On the first day the Dolphins wore pads, David Long played mad.

Long, the free-agent middle linebacker, stuffed running back after running back after running back and when he was done, he tracked down receivers.

"Everybody noticed him," Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. "He was flying around. He was having fun and it was fun to watch."

On Monday, Miami's defense was often dominating - once again.

Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah and Zach Sieler caused pressure after pressure.

"We have the most talented front seven in the NFL," Miami tight end Durham Smythe said. "It's a chore."

Miami was tied for 14th in the NFL with 40 team sacks last season.

It would seem 50 or more is realistic in 2023.

Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long (51) poses for a selfie with fans at training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens.

There were no scuffles in the first day players were allowed to wear shoulder pads and make some contact.

It's going to be hard to gauge Miami's offensive line until they face another unit. Upcoming joint practices with the Falcons and Texans should be more revealing.

"It wasn't perfect today," guard Rob Hunt said. "A lot of work to be done."

The players who will be evaluated very closely this summer are guard Liam Eichenberg, tackle Austin Jackson, guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn, and swing tackles Kendall Lamm and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Fullback Alec Ingold noted that the team practices fast without pads.

"But this sets a tone," he said of the increase in physicality.

First-year Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry is clearly emphasizing physicality in practice.

First-year Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio prefers glass-eaters.

"With the guys we have on defense, especially on the edge, every rep you're getting better or you're going to bget embarrassed out there," Smythe said.

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post.

