Dolphins free agent profile: Is it time to move on from Albert Wilson

NFL free agency is under two weeks away now, meaning we are extremely close to the start of the 2022 league year. New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will be tasked with doing everything in their power to upgrade their roster this offseason.

Miami is set to have 28 unrestricted, restricted and exclusive-rights free agents when the league year starts on March 16, including wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Wilson returned to the Dolphins in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and after looking really solid in training camp, many believed Wilson was primed to have a great year.

Unfortunately for the receiver and the team, that wasn’t exactly the case. Statistically, 2021 was the worst season of Wilson’s seven-year career, as he recorded just 25 receptions for 213 yards without a touchdown.

At 29 years old, Wilson has found a role as a third or fourth wide receiver in the offenses he’s played a part in due to his shiftiness and athleticism. That’s essentially his ceiling.

The Dolphins have seven receivers under contract for 2022, including Jaylen Waddle, Devante Parker, Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden, River Cracraft, Cody Core, and DeVonte Dedmon. Of that group, only two received significant opportunities this past year.

With this being the case, it could be stated that the organization needs both top-end wideout talent and some better depth to make McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, and offensive coordinator Frank Smith’s lives easier.

Because of his poor performance this past year, Wilson likely won’t get a huge deal on the open market, and with that need for depth, there’s a chance he ends up back in Miami on a team-friendly contract. However, there are some options in free agency and the draft that may be more promising.