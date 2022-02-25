Dolphins free agent profile: Is Malcolm Brown one-and-done in Miami

The Miami Dolphins have 28 players that are set to become either unrestricted, restricted, or earned rights free agents this March, and while many of them made solid contributions to the team in 2021, a few didn’t make as big of an impact.

That’s the case for running back Malcolm Brown.

Brown joined the Dolphins in 2021 after spending his first six years with the Los Angeles (and St. Louis) Rams. As a member of the rams, he was never a lead back. He totaled just 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 327 receiving yards and one touchdown during his time.

Miami brought him last offseason on a one-year, $1.75 million contract that made him the highest-paid back in their backfield. Some believed that Brown would provide some of the power and pass-protection that Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed didn’t bring, and he could carve himself a role.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, the combination of poor offensive line play, injuries, and some just bad rushing performances resulted in just 33 carries for 125 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the year. Brown played in just seven games after suffering a quad injury in the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With only Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks under contract for 2022, there’s a clear need for running backs on the team’s roster. However, it’s evident that they need more than what Brown can provide.

New head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense fits different styles of running backs. There’s not exactly one mold that they look for, but if Brown is going to contribute like a third running back on the depth chart, Miami would be better off going with a rookie or Doaks in that role.

If they want a veteran, two guys who are also free agents that were Dolphins last season, Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay, should be higher on the list of players Miami should want back for the future.

