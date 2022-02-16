Dolphins free agent profile: Will Fuller will get another shot somewhere

The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are officially onto the offseason. New head coach Mike McDaniel has filled out most of his staff, meaning general manager Chris Grier can start planning for the roster construction for 2022 and beyond.

Miami is set to have 28 free agents this offseason, but one of the more under-the-radar free agents for the team this year is wide receiver Will Fuller, and we all know why.

Fuller signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason for over $10 million. After missing the first game due to a suspension and the second due to personal issues, Fuller made his debut in Week 3 before suffering a season-ending thumb injury in Week 4 against Indianapolis.

He finished the season appearing in just two games and recording 26 yards on four receptions.

When head coach Brian Flores was asked questions about Fuller’s injury throughout the season, he would respond saying that he was close to returning, but the receiver never did.

Then, in early February, Fuller posted an image on social media of him in a hospital bed with his hand in a cast. It wasn’t made clear when the picture was taken, but if it was recent, the injury was a lot more severe than we were led to believe. And, if that was the case, it leads to questions about whether or not Fuller and Flores had their own issues.

Now, Fuller is set to become a free agent for the second time in his career, and he’s missed at least five games for the fifth straight year. When he’s on the field, he’s a solid second wideout, but that availability problem is a serious concern.

How can anybody give a larger contract to a receiver they can’t trust?

It seems more than likely that Fuller will get a one-year prove-it deal this offseason with the chance to set himself up with one last contract before hitting 30. If he had problems with Flores but McDaniel likes him, it’s not crazy to think that he could end up back in Miami for a lot less money. However, it does seem very unlikely.

Story continues

List