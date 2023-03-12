Dolphins free agent preview: What’s next for RB Jeff Wilson

The Miami Dolphins, along with the other 31 teams around the NFL, are preparing for the start of the 2023 league year.

Miami has started to clear cap room by restructuring some big contracts and cutting a few of their rostered players before the March 15 deadline.

The Dolphins have 30 players that are set to become either restricted or unrestricted free agents when the league year starts, including running back Jeff Wilson.

Wilson, 27, joined Miami halfway through the 2022 season when the Dolphins sent a draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the running back at the trade deadline. In his final eight games of the season, all in aqua and orange, he rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns on an impressive 5.1 yards per attempt.

The former Mean Green back was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in 2018, and he totaled 1,733 yards and 15 touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry in 45 career games.

Like his backfield teammate with both organizations, Raheem Mostert, he struggled to stay on the field, hitting 12 appearances only once in a season prior to 2022.

At this point, the Dolphins only have one running back under contract for 2023 – Salvon Ahmed. They’ll likely be looking at the free agent market as well as the draft to fill the rest of their stable.

A back like Wilson, one who knows the system and has had success in it, makes sense to return to South Florida. Especially considering he likely won’t come with a huge contract.

