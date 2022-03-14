Dolphins free agency primer: What fans should know before legal tampering begins

The 32 teams in the NFL are preparing for the start of the legal tampering period on Monday, March 14 at 12 p.m. ET. At that point, teams will be allowed to discuss deals with pending free agents from other teams and come to agreements, however, the contracts will not be made official until the start of the league year, Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

For the Miami Dolphins, they still have quite a few pending free agents that are set to hit the market. They’ll also have their eyes on some players that are leaving other teams that could help them become playoff contenders.

Here’s what Dolphins fans need to know before this all gets started.

Cap space

At this point, according to Over the Cap, the Dolphins have the third-most cap space in the NFL with just over $48 million. The only teams ahead of them are the Indianapolis Colts ($69.8 million) and the New York Jets ($48.5 million).

Who have they already tagged or tendered

The Dolphins opted to place the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason. At this point, that tag is worth $10.9 million, as Gesicki is currently listed as a tight end, but he could file a grievance to be categorized as a wide receiver. That number would jump significantly.

Miami tendered running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell. Both players were exclusive-rights free agents, meaning when they were tendered, they weren’t allowed to negotiate with other teams. They receive a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the league minimum.

Cornerback Nik Needham also received a second-round tender. As a restricted free agent, teams could still offer him a contract, but they’d have to give Miami a second-round pick in exchange for his services. If Needham remains with the Dolphins, his one-year contract for 2022 is worth $3.99 million.

What Dolphins are still expected to hit free agency

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

TE Durham Smythe

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Justin Coleman

QB Jacoby Brissett

P Michael Palardy

WR Albert Wilson

WR Mack Hollins

DB Jason McCourty

LB Duke Riley

DT John Jenkins

LB Sam Eguavoen (RFA)

C Greg Mancz

WR Preston Williams (RFA)

LB Brennan Scarlett

RB Phillip Lindsay

RB Duke Johnson

WR Isaiah Ford

RB Malcolm Brown

WR Will Fuller

RB Patrick Laird (RFA)

S Sheldrick Redwine (RFA)

LB Vince Biegel

WR Tommylee Lewis (SFA)

CB Jamal Perry (RFA)

RB Jordan Scarlett (SFA)

G Durval Queiroz (SFA)

C Spencer Pulley (SFA)

What are the biggest positions of need

The Dolphins have a lot of positions that they will need to address this offseason through free agency, trade, or the draft. Their biggest need right now is surely the offensive line. It could be argued that only Robert Hunt should return to the starting group next year, but it’s unlikely that they will bring in four new starters and move on from Liam Eichenberg so quickly.

After that, wide receiver and linebacker would be the biggest needs. There are names at both positions, but Miami is missing that top-end talent. It would be best for general manager Chris Grier to find at least one for each group.

Then, the next priority would fall to edge rusher. With rumors that Ogbah is leaving this offseason, the Dolphins will need to find someone who can affect the game the way he did. There are some big names out there on the market, they just have to make it happen.

