Dolphins’ Flores addresses Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. And DeVante Parker again sidelined

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he’s optimistic that Tua Tagovailoa - who has been dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand - will play on Sunday.

But receiver DeVante Parker had a setback with his hamstring injury and is doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans.

Tagovailoa “banged [a finger] in the [Buffalo] game, was able to finish the game,” Flores said. “Some swelling a little, sore. We’ll see how he does today. We’ll monitor.

“It’s on the throwing hand. There’s some discomfort and it has affected him a little bit. But he’s a tough kid. He’s worked through discomfort. We’ll monitor over the next 48 hours.”

Parker’s hamstring injury is a “combination of soreness from the game and he re-aggravated it in practice,” Flores said. This will be the fourth game that Parker will miss this season.

With Parker sidelined, the Dolphins’ receivers on Sunday will be Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford and Albert Wilson.

Williams was left home last Sunday for disciplinary reasons but is getting a fresh start.

“Players make mistakes, coaches make mistakes,” Flores said. “I’m not one to hold grudges. You have to move past things. Preston has done a good job this week, practiced well. It’s an opportunity. Hopefully, he’ll take advantage of it. We have a lot of confidence in the guys we have.”

Flores addressed other issues:

▪ Though Odell Beckham wasn’t named, Flores was asked if the prominent player being released on Friday would receive due diligence from the Dolphins. He said yes.

The Dolphins are second behind Detroit in the waiver claim process, potentially giving Miami an opportunity to claim the former Pro Bowl receiver if they choose.

A team claiming Beckham would have him under contract through 2023, though he can void the 2023 season.

Cleveland and Beckham reportedly agreed to reduce his contract to a minimum deal, allowing teams with limited cap space (such as Miami) to claim him.

Beckham and the Browns are parting ways because he’s unhappy there.

Beckham has only seven catches for 132 yards in six games. He was limited to seven games last season and had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

His last big year was 2019, when he had 74 catches for 1035 yards and four TDs in his first year with Cleveland after his trade from the New York Giants.

▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker, who missed the Buffalo game with a knee injury, has “looked good in practice, better in practice,” Flores said. “He’s itching to get out there. Didn’t feel comfortable [playing him] last week, which is why he didn’t play. Today will tell us a lot about his status for the game.”

With Baker sidelined last Sunday, Duke Riley “did a nice job last week,” Flores said.

▪ Safety Brandon Jones, who has been limited this week with an ankle injury, is expected to play Sunday, Flores said.

▪ The Dolphins stuck with Austin Reiter over Greg Mancz at center last week - even though Mancz was healthy - and center has been a competition this week, Flores said.

“I like what we’ve seen from both guys,” Flores said. “Greg is still coming off the injury. Felt it was best to go with Austin and use Greg in a backup role if we needed him. Still working through that situation.”

Michael Deiter remains on injured reserve with an injury. Reiter has started the past two games.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Not only are the Dolphins struggling in run blocking, but the running backs do them no favors. In the stat of yards after contract, injured Malcolm Brown is 51st (2.79), Myles Gaskin 87th (2.26) and Salvon Ahmed 91 (2.20).

The league’s top 21 in that category including two backs the Dolphins bypassed drafting: the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (15th) and Denver’s Javonte Williams (21st).

▪ Fox is sending Sunday’s Dolphins-Texans game only to Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Houston and Honolulu. The game was cross-flexed from CBS to Fox before the season. Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston call the game.