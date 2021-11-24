Dolphins’ Flores addresses Parker, Fuller, new safety, Deiter, more. And Biegel promoted

Center Michael Deiter will return to practice this week, but three offensive skill position players — Will Fuller, DeVante Parker and Malcolm Brown — are not yet ready physically to return, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

Fuller has missed seven games in a row with a finger injury, while Parker has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. Brown has missed four games with a quadriceps injury.

Flores said all three players are closer to returning.

Deiter has missed eight games with a foot injury. He was solid in his first three starts this season before the injury.

Greg Mancz (now on injured reserve), Austin Reiter and Cameron Tom have filled in at center in his absence.

Meanwhile, Flores said defensive back Jamal Perry — who went on injured reserve on Tuesday — will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett — also on IR — will miss at least three weeks but could return in mid-to-late December.

The Dolphins are promoting linebacker Vince Biegel from the practice squad and signing him to the 53-man roster. He will replace Scarlett as a rotational edge player.

Biegel missed the 2020 season with an Achilles injury. Asked if he has regained his skills that he showed in 2019 — when he had 2.5 sacks and an interception — Flores said he has and that “he’s moving around well.”

Flores addressed other issues in his Wednesday news conference:

▪ Flores said the Dolphins grabbed safety Will Parks from the 49ers’ practice squad because they have “some guys banged up” at safety.

Parks, who has started 18 NFL games, has “experience in the kicking game. I’ve watched him over the years and had an opportunity to have him join our team. We’ll see what it looks like.”

At safety, beyond Perry’s season-ending injury, starter Brandon Jones has been dealing with an elbow injury. Jason McCourty is out for the year with a foot injury.

▪ The Dolphins will face Cam Newton on Sunday in his second start since he returned to Carolina.

“He is same player he’s been, dynamic as a runner but also as a thrower,” Flores said. “He can throw the football, has had a lot of production throwing the football in this league. Good line, good backs. He’s a very good player, can still make a lot of plays.”

▪ Flores, asked what he’s thankful for on Thanksgiving, said he’s thankful for his wife, thankful “to be part of this organization” and thankful for various members of the organization and for “Dolphins fans and their support of the team.”

▪ Defensive lineman Zach Sieler continues to excel, making the most of his 20 or so snaps a game.

As a run defender, “he’s tough, strong at the point of attack,” Flores said. “He’s the first guy out there hitting the sleds. There’s a desire there. That’s the No. 1 thing he has that allows him to make... plays.”