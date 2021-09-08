Tua Tagovailoa may be Miami’s quarterback. He’s not one of the team captains.

The Dolphins announced five captains on Wednesday. On offense, the two captains are receiver Mack Hollins and offensive lineman Jess Davis.

The others are linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive back Jason McCourty, and safety Clayton Fejedelem.

The players voted on the captains. Some will say it’s no big deal that Tua didn’t get a C on his jersey. Others will say that the quarterback position requires leadership, and that if that leadership doesn’t inspire enough teammates to vote for the player to get the C on his jersey, something may be lacking in the leadership department.

The vote comes just as rumors and reports linking the Dolphins to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have subsided. Although the chatter has decreased, it hasn’t gone away. Whether and to what extent Tua performs well to start the season could go a long way toward slamming the door — or swinging it open.

Last week on PFT Live, that’s the spot where Simms and I eventually landed. Tua should react to the chatter the way someone like Tom Brady would. Get pissed. Play well. Make them not want Watson because they realize you’re as good if not better.

First up for Tua is the Patriots, in only four days. Next, the Bills. Then the Raiders and the Colts, following by a short trip to Tampa and a long trip to England to play the Jaguars.

The ultimate deadline for a 2021 trade happens the Tuesday after Week Eight. By then, the Dolphins will know whether Tua has taken the step that he needs to take to end the Watson talk for good. Or at least until March.

Dolphins five captains don’t include Tua Tagovailoa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk