Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season

Miami Dolphins rookie Demeioun "Chop" Robinson speaks to reporters Friday at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 10 (UPI) -- Demeioun "Chop" Robinson was already known for the relentless engine he uses to hunt quarterbacks. Now the Miami Dolphins rookie says improved hand movements are second nature, amplifying his reputable pass rush arsenal.

"I've just been working on myself," Robinson said Friday at rookie minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. "I still watch [NFL stars] Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt, [but] I know it's more me instead of just watching film.

"I gotta put in the work. That's what I've been doing the whole off-season, just working, and I'm ready to show it. It's all muscle memory now."

The Dolphins selected Robinson with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, despite concerns related to his hand usage from evaluators throughout the pre-draft process.

"I get the comparison to [Dallas Cowboys pass rusher] Micah Parsons, but I think Parsons was a little more polished as a football player when he came out," one NFC scout told NFL.com. "Chop is still a little green."

Scariest EDGE in College Football Chop Robinson helped anchor the #2 Total Defense this year 17.5 TFLs & 9 Sacks in his two seasons w/Penn State pic.twitter.com/2jZWxHiizf— College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 1, 2024

The former Penn State defender was rated among the best pass rushers in college football last season, but logged just 11.5 sacks through 22 appearances during his collegiate tenure, including four in his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Robinson said on draft night that he often utilized his speed and bend, but sometimes "forgot to use" his hands when stalking opposing passers. He also pointed to his pursuits still impacting quarterbacks even when he didn't log takedown statistics.

"Of course I wanted sacks, but I control what I can control," Robinson said of his low sack totals in college. "I try to affect the quarterback as much as possible. If my teammates gets the sack, I'm just as happy for him as if I got the sack. If I'm not getting there, I know my teammate is getting there."

Robinson, who played linebacker and defensive end in college, said he can play wherever new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver decides to play him during his rookie campaign.

"I'm not really sure where I may end up at," Robinson said. "Wherever he puts me, I'm going to make the best of it."

A look at @chopyoungbull's first day in the building. Rookie minicamp starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rQJzuxOqdS— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 9, 2024

Hand speed and technique will be important no matter where he plays, but Robinson said his hands will need to be quickest when rushing the inside lanes, as interior offensive lineman are more sudden in their blocking.

The Dolphins defense struggled through injuries last season, but still allowed the 10th-fewest yards and logged the third-most sacks in the league. Robinson will now join a cast of sack artists that includes linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, as well as defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who logged a career-best 10 sacks last season.

Dolphins rookie camp will continue through this weekend. All seven Dolphins draftees from 2024 attended Friday's session. Mandatory minicamp will be in early June, followed by training camp in the summer.