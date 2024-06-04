Dolphins’ first-round pick Chop Robinson learning fast working with team’s veterans

Chop Robinson might be one of the two remaining 2024 draft picks the Miami Dolphins have yet to sign.

But that isn’t keeping Robinson from absorbing as much as he can in his first couple of months as an NFL linebacker.

Robinson, the Dolphins’ first-round pick (21st overall) out of Penn State, was back working with and learning from the veterans on Tuesday on the team’s first day of its offseason mandatory minicamp.

“It’s been good, especially Jalen (Ramsey) and Bradley Chubb teaching me details like my first step and just good moves I can add to my toolbox,” Robinson said.

Robinson is one of the two Dolphins’ draft picks along with offensive tackle Patrick Paul, who remains unsigned after the team announced Tuesday it has inked deals with the other five rookies they selected in the NFL Draft this past April.

He said the biggest adjustment to the league from his days at Penn State and Maryland prior to that is the game speed, which is taken to an even higher level on this Dolphins’ roster with speedsters like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane.

Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow speaks with linebacker Chop Robinson (44) and fellow players during practice.

“Everybody is fast,” Robinson said. “Sometimes in college, you might get slower linemen or tight ends, but at this level everyone is fast. Seeing Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle and seeing Terron [Armstead] do what he does, I watched those guys coming up and I’m just watching how they get better every day.”

Robinson played in a combined 25 games in college at Maryland and Penn State and totaled 7.5 sacks.

Robinson said one of the areas he feels more comfortable so far is defending against the run, which is something he’s learning from battling veterans like tackle Austin Jackson in practice sessions.

“The first step in the running game and getting my hands down has definitely improved from where I was in college,” Robinson said. “Just trying to stick to your man and your key and focus on the little things so you don’t have to put too much in your head. We’re just learning from each other and getting better.”

Miami Dolphins Linebacker Chop Robinson (44) do defensive drills during NFL mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

SECOND-YEAR FOCUS

The Dolphins are hoping to capitalize on a more experienced Achane in their offense as he heads into his second season with the team.

Achane, who rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries his rookie season, and caught 27 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns, is trying to take full advantage of his first full offseason in the NFL.

“I’m way more comfortable to the point where they can call anything and I can do it,” Achane said. “That’s more what I like about (my second year). I can just focus on football. First year, I was coming in thinking do I know what I’m doing. But now I can relax. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself so it’s just knowing what I’m doing.”

Achane said one of the areas he’s working on improving is his pass-catching out of the backfield. He’s been spending time watching and learning from the Dolphins receiver group, which was one of the fastest and most dynamic in the NFL last season.

“Our receiver room is one of the greatest, so I might as well take tips and learn from them,” Achane said.