Dolphins get first in-person look at Tua Tagovailoa since NFL Draft

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first appearance at the team’s headquarters in Davie, Fla. on Monday, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Tagovailoa was allowed to be on site at the team’s facility as he’s still recovering from the hip injury that ended his college career at Alabama. The league’s coronavirus restrictions from the league allow for players needing medical treatment or rehabilitation to still come into the building.

Tagovailoa relocated to the Miami area this past weekend with Monday being his first visit to the team’s facility.

Restrictions allow for a limited number of team staff to also be in the building now as well, which means head coach Brian Flores, general manager Chris Grier, and other in the football department will get to interact with Tagovailoa in person.

Tagovailoa is reportedly doing extremely well in his recovery from the injury. Nevertheless, the Dolphins will be happy to have the chance to see him in person and begin planning how he’ll be rolled out for training camp at the end of July.

