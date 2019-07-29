Dolphins fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty

The Miami Dolphins began training camp little more than a week ago, when the team’s rookies reported on July 21.

They’ve already fired one of their position coaches.

Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty gone

The Dolphins announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

Both the NFL Network and Miami Herald reported that the move was purely made for football reasons, not anything off the field.

NFLN said Flaherty, who has coached offensive lines in the NFL for 15 years, was struggling to implement the new system since spring.

First-year head coach Brian Flores clearly didn’t want to watch the issues continue.

Dave DeGuglielmo gets job

Dave DeGuglielmo, who isn’t a stranger to Flores or the Dolphins, will now run the line. He was hired by Miami earlier this year with the nebulous title of analyst.

This is his third go-round as a member of the Dolphins’ coaching staff; he’s the first assistant coach in franchise history to record three different stints with the club. He also coached the O-line from 2009-2011 under Tony Sparano and in 2017 under Adam Gase.

With the Indianapolis Colts last year, DeGuglielmo mentored rookie guard Quentin Nelson, who was voted first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl. Because of that, it was a surprise when he was fired earlier this year.

DeGuglielmo and Flores were on the New England Patriots’ staff in 2014 when the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. New England fired DeGuglielmo after the 2015 season.

