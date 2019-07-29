Dolphins fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, promote Dave DeGuglielmo

Suddenly, having to run a few laps for mental mistakes in practice doesn’t sound so bad.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

To fill the spot, they promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to line coach. He had the same job in Miami under coach Tony Sparano, and was in Indianapolis last year (when the line went from a liability to a strength). He was brought in this offseason as a consultant.

Rapoport said Flaherty “struggled to implement the new system,” and apparently they didn’t want to wait until the second week of camp to make the change.