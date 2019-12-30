Dolphins fire offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, part ways with two other assistants

Brian Flores just finished his first season as Miami Dolphins head coach and is coming off a surprising road upset of the New England Patriots.

But he’s already looking ahead to the 2020 season and clearly learned quickly what he thinks will and won’t work with his team.

Reports: Chad O’Shea out as offensive coordinator

The Dolphins announced on Monday afternoon that they have fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea.

Though the Dolphins as a team finished the season strong, winning five of their last nine games, they were 25th in points scored (19.1 PPG) and 27th in total offense. They scored just 26 total points in the first four games of the season, but after their Week 5 bye, they began scoring more.

The Miami Dolphins fired offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea and two other assistant coaches on Monday. (AP/Brynn Anderson)

They also made an in-season quarterback switch, from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Josh Rosen. But after three starts, Miami turned back to Fitzpatrick.

O’Shea, 47, spent a decade with the New England Patriots as receivers coach, where he worked with Flores. He began his coaching career in 1996 as a grad assistant at Houston, where he was a quarterback in 1994-95.

This was his first year as a coordinator at any level.

Two other assistants out

Two other assistants are out: safeties coach Tony Oden and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo were told they won’t be back in 2020.

“I want to thank Chad, Dave and Tony for their hard work and commitment this season. This was not an easy decision but one I felt was best for the future of the Miami Dolphins,” Flores said in a statement.

Oden was a holdover from Adam Gase’s coaching staff. He’s worked with five other NFL teams.

DeGuglielmo was originally brought back to Miami by Flores as a consultant; however, when he fired line coach Pat Flaherty just days into training camp, DeGuglielmo took over the job. Even by NFL standards, DeGuglielmo has bounced around a lot in recent years: since 2012 he’s been with six teams.

