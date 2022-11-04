Dolphins final Week 9 injury report: 1 out, 4 questionable vs. Bears

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) was the lone non-participant and will not play this weekend.

Six players were limited – offensive tackle Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (quad), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).

Jackson is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup while Armstead, Conner, Phillips and safety Eric Rowe (hip) are questionable.

Rowe, linebacker Jerome Baker (hip) safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), safety Jevon Holland (wrist), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), offensive lineman Brandon Shell (groin), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) were all fully participating.

Miami and Chicago will meet on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

