Dolphins final Week 8 injury report: 6 questionable vs. Lions

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Detroit Lions.

Six players were listed as questionable for the game – tight end Tanner Conner (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), punter Thomas Morstead (illness), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back).

All were limited except for Ogbah who was a full participant for the first this week.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) didn’t participate and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (hand) were both limited, but with no game statuses, they’ll all be good to go.

Full participants on Friday included linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), left guard Liam Eichenberg (knee), right guard Robert Hunt (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), right tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand/ankle), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder).

