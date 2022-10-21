Dolphins final Week 7 injury report: 9 questionable, 1 doubtful vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex, in preparation for their Sunday night battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Only cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) was listed as doubtful for the matchup.

Nine players were deemed questionable – left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/veteran rest), offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).

Armstead practiced for the first time in weeks on Thursday but didn’t participate again on Friday. Ogbah also practiced for the first time this week.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness) and Zach Sieler (hand) were all updated to full participants during the final practice session, joining running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee). All full participants had no game status and are good to go on Sunday.

