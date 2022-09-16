Dolphins final Week 2 injury report: 5 players questionable, 1 out vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday, at the Baptist Health Training Complex, in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

After placing right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve, Miami announced that tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) would not be playing this weekend.

The Dolphins also listed five players as questionable – running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tight end Hunter Long (ankle), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (back) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe). Long is a new addition to the injury report, as he was limited on Friday.

Miami also listed four players as full participants – tight end Tanner Conner (knee), safety Brandon Jones (hip), offensive tackle Greg Little (ankle) and safety Eric Rowe (pectoral). Conner, Jones and Rowe were all upgraded from limited status the day prior.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (veteran rest) was removed completely, and this will likely be something we see with him, Armstead and linebacker Melvin Ingram throughout the year.

