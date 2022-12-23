Dolphins final Week 16 injury report: 8 players up in the air vs. Packers

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Christmas Day battle with the Green Bay Packers.

There are only two players listed as doubtful – wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf).

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), running back Myles Gaskin (illness) and defensive back Eric Rowe (hamstring) are all questionable.

Everyone else will be good to go on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire