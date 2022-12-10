Dolphins final Week 14 injury report: 1 doubtful, 4 questionable vs. Chargers

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at UCLA in preparation for their Sunday evening battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.

There was only one players listed as doubtful – wide receiver River Cracraft (calf). Head coach Mike McDaniel explained on Friday that he suffered the injury at practice.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) are all questionable.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (knee) was the only other limited participant on Friday.

Full participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), defensive back Eric Rowe (back), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Jones (shoulder), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness). All will be good to go on Sunday.

