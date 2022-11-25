Dolphins final Week 12 injury report: 1 doubtful, 1 questionable vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Houston Texans.

Only running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was listed as doubtful for the contest. He was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday after not participating Wednesday or Thursday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) was the only player listed as questionable this weekend.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) were limited on Friday but will play.

Full participants for the final practice included linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), tight end Tanner Conner (knee/back), cornerback Keion Crossen (shoulder), punter Thomas Morstead (illness), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder).

Tight end Huner Long was removed from concussion protocol and appears to be cleared for game action.

Miami and Houston will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

