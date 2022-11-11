Dolphins final Week 10 injury report: 1 out, 4 questionable vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Cleveland Browns.

Tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol/illness) is the lone Dolphin who has been declared out for the matchup.

Four players have been listed as questionable – offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/calf), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf).

Bridgewater dropped from a full participant on Thursday to limited on Friday, while Armstead dropped from limited to a non-participant.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (knee), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (hand) were all listed on the report but have no game status. They’ll all be good to go for Sunday.

