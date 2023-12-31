Dolphins fear torn ACL for Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins have likely lost their second high-end pass rusher since Thanksgiving.

On Black Friday, Jaelen Phillips suffered a non-contact Achilles tendon tear. On New Year's Eve, Bradley Chubb suffered what is feared to be a torn ACL.

An MRI on Monday morning will provide the diagnosis. Which is expected at this point to be a confirmation. Chubb, obviously, will be done for the rest of the season. His availability for the start of 2024 will be in question.

The injury happened late in a lost cause, with the Ravens leading, 49-19. Arguably, the Dolphins should have pulled their starters at the time. (Baltimore had removed starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.)

Chubb had 11.0 sacks in 2023. His absence will likely result in more playing time for Cameron Goode and veteran Melvin Ingram. The Dolphins also could sign a free agent. They released Jason Pierre-Paul earlier this month.