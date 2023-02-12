Dolphins FB Alec Ingold talks standards, accountability in 2023

The Miami Dolphins fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl in 2022, but they were able to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2016.

While that’s a nice accomplishment, many know that it’s not enough just to make the playoffs at this point. Miami has made it to the postseason four times since the 2001-02 season, but they haven’t won a game in the playoffs since the 2000-01 season.

Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, who was solid in his first season in South Florida despite playing through an injury, is one of those players who understand that the team needs to do more.

“There’s going to be a high standard and I feel like that’s where we’re all gonna keep each other accountable to it,” Ingold told Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “And I think that’s going to be fun. It’s going to be cool to see the guys’ mindsets and growth coming back refreshed, having a month off of doing whatever they needed to do, the weeks off, whatever it is, and get back into that building and get back to work.”

Ingold has spent part of his offseason releasing a self-help book, but he’ll soon get back in the weight room and prepare for a 2023 season where the Dolphins will be expected to see improvements and win at least one game after the regular season.

