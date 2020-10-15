The Dolphins have won some of their 21 games since Brian Flores became their head coach and they’ve lost others, but one thing has remained the same for all of them.

They have been the underdogs according to bookmakers each time they’ve taken the field since the start of the 2019 season. That is set to change this weekend and they are set to be heavy favorites.

Miami is favored by 9.5 points heading into Sunday’s game against an 0-5 Jets team that will be starting Joe Flacco at quarterback for the second straight week. The change in circumstance isn’t changing how Flores wants the team to approach Sunday’s game, however.

“I’m not taking anyone lightly,” Flores said. “That’s going to be my message to the team. That’s how we should approach every game. That’s how every NFL team and player should approach every game. It’s the best of the best. Every team has good players. If you walk into a game thinking that somebody is going to lay down, you’re probably going to get the opposite, in my experience, in my time in this league.”

The Dolphins were last favored in Week 16 of the 2018 season. They were three-point favorites against the Jaguars and lost 17-7 in what turned out to be current Jets head coach Adam Gase’s penultimate game as the head coach in Miami.

Dolphins are favored for first time under Brian Flores originally appeared on Pro Football Talk