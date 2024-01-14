Dolphins fans were rightfully upset throughout loss to the Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins were welcomed into a frigid Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, and they were beaten down by the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7.

Mike McDaniel’s team had just one positive offensive drive that Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill for a 53-yard touchdown on, but beyond that, their performance was brutal. And, on the other side, the defense allowed the Chiefs to move up and down the field and put them in position to score points on six of their 10 possessions.

Throughout the contest, Dolphins fans on social media were not happy with their team’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:

Another blown coverage by Apple. — Zachary Smith (@zach_smith9) January 14, 2024

Miami offense has looked dead past few weeks — David Bryant (@CoachDBryant3) January 14, 2024

Please leave Jake Bailey in KC, and leave him out in the cold — TY⚡️🐬 (@finsbolts) January 14, 2024

Eli Apple got cooked he lucky he got bailed out — chris (@chris155223) January 14, 2024

This team has shot themselves in the foot every week for a month. It's not stopping now — Mike Masala (@Mike_Masala) January 14, 2024

What has Cam Smith done to Fangio and staff?!?! — I'm such a baby, yeah The Dolphins make me cry (@StarkRaving2) January 14, 2024

Tyreek Hill the best YAC guy in history — RickyRaindrops💧 (@_Carte) January 14, 2024

Fangio was a defensive mastermind when teams were tryna find the next Peyton Manning — Phins ❤️‍🩹Tua (@TheOnlyET96) January 14, 2024

McDaniel cannot call a game, run the damn ball — Zach Guido🐬🔥☠️ (@FatherGuids) January 14, 2024

Dolphins get away with another one. Getting lucky with the refs and mistakes by the chiefs. Take advantage Miami — Mr Negative (@Macdaddy35Mac) January 14, 2024

I give up. — Dolphins are trash again (@JavieoX) January 14, 2024

Dolphins defense has been getting the stops. Offense just can’t get anything going. #NFL #NFLPlayoffs — Juan Pierce (@Juan_Don_97) January 14, 2024

The absolute implosion of this offense from the beginning of the season till now is wild. From the greatest show on Surf to can't get to 20 points anymore. — Travis Richardson (@TravRichard) January 14, 2024

Duke Riley has had 2 chances to behead Mahomes and just refuses — Black Eyed Steez (@papajersh) January 14, 2024

Y’all say run run run, run isn’t working and neither is the o line… whole

Offense not good tonight — Milex (@pink1320) January 14, 2024

Christian Wilkins gotta be the dumbest.. — Chris (@DaRuffWay_) January 14, 2024

Jaylen Waddle alligatored that one, and the Dolphins' effort left a lot to be desired tonight in general. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2024

As a dolphins fan, I’m not mad at them for losing this game. I’m not mad at Tua for losing this game. I’m mad at them for not winning the division. Because had they, they wouldn’t be in this position. They would’ve played at home and won a playoff game.#Finsup — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 14, 2024

Another disappointing end to a @MiamiDolphins season that had a lot of promise. I still believe in Tua and Coach McDaniel, but absolutely must accomplish something tangible next year. #FinsUp — Jason Bumiller (@jbum1978) January 14, 2024

A lifetime of pain continues. #FinsUp — Nick Young (@PhinsFanatic820) January 14, 2024

Brutal loss today. Have too many thoughts and complaints to write a coherent tweet. The overall sentiment though is that something needs to change. Sick of watching my dolphins fold under pressure. #FinsUp — Zydrunas Ilgauskas Burner (@zydrunasburner) January 14, 2024

Don’t worry guys… the pro bowl is in a few weeks…#finsup — Jon Barnum (@theringmaster87) January 14, 2024

And now Sept-November doesn’t matter cause all we will hear is “cool, now do it in the cold against a good team.” Which will be rightfully deserved.#FinsUp — Gary Marry (@GaryMarry) January 14, 2024

