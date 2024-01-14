Advertisement

Dolphins fans were rightfully upset throughout loss to the Chiefs

Mike Masala
·3 min read
The Miami Dolphins were welcomed into a frigid Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, and they were beaten down by the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7.

Mike McDaniel’s team had just one positive offensive drive that Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill for a 53-yard touchdown on, but beyond that, their performance was brutal. And, on the other side, the defense allowed the Chiefs to move up and down the field and put them in position to score points on six of their 10 possessions.

Throughout the contest, Dolphins fans on social media were not happy with their team’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:

