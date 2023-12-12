Advertisement

Dolphins fans were distraught after MNF loss to Titans

Mike Masala
·4 min read

The Miami Dolphins suffered their fourth loss of the season on Monday, as they were defeated by the Tennessee Titans 28-27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team had taken advantage of some mistakes by the Titans late to build a two-score lead with under three minutes to go. However, they allowed Tennessee to score two touchdowns and were unable to score on their final offensive possession of the game.

Throughout the contest, fans rode an emotional rollercoaster regarding their team’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire