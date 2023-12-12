Dolphins fans were distraught after MNF loss to Titans

The Miami Dolphins suffered their fourth loss of the season on Monday, as they were defeated by the Tennessee Titans 28-27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team had taken advantage of some mistakes by the Titans late to build a two-score lead with under three minutes to go. However, they allowed Tennessee to score two touchdowns and were unable to score on their final offensive possession of the game.

Throughout the contest, fans rode an emotional rollercoaster regarding their team’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:

Brandon Jones is reckless and hurts his teammates please take him off the field — OhNuzzy (@OhNuzzy) December 12, 2023

Did Tua just fumble it twice? Of course this primetime game is going swimmingly so far. — SweepTheLeg (@RarefiedLevin) December 12, 2023

Christian Wilkins has to be up there as the most agile interior tackle in the league. He gets moving on those twists. — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) December 12, 2023

This touchdown brought to by Bradley Chubb. What an idiot. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) December 12, 2023

Now the Dolphins get the FG blocked. Our special teams is anything but. — Kevin (@DOLFANKEV) December 12, 2023

David Long Jr is taking this game personal. ABSOLUTE DAWG — JoeRobbie (@JoeRobbie_) December 12, 2023

No way in hell Miami has Liam Eichenberg as their center for their superbowl run. — AzzurriFL🐬 (@azzurri_fl) December 12, 2023

Xavien Howard screaming for OPI after Hopkins not only ripped to the ground but making the catch — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 12, 2023

Cedrick Wilson putting in WORK — Kyler Klimek (@klimek_kyler) December 12, 2023

That is such a great play by Zach Sieler to get off that block. Looked like the Titans had the edge sealed but he got out there and set up a 3rd and long. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 12, 2023

McDaniel refuses to run and it’s gonna cost us the game. #miamidolphins — Brans (@Spug24) December 12, 2023

Howard right there and doesn’t make the play. Instead the result is a long completion. Incredibly disappointing for a rookie QB to be making plays in our building. Disappointing performance tonight by them and Vic Fangio. — Purple & Gold (@17XNBACHAMPIONS) December 12, 2023

If tyreek comes in and gets 100 yards and they win you gotta give him MVP — BliX! (@Trippin_Off_X) December 12, 2023

No doubt! The Dolphins defense coming up with a 3 and out is fantastic. Fangio and the boys are doing a great job out there. Now it's time for the offense to step up and make some big plays. Let's see what they've got in store. Go Dolphins! 🐬🔥 — Amit manchhani (@AmitManchhani22) December 12, 2023

Elijah Campbell has been a top notch teams guy all year and there his hustle is rewarded. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 12, 2023

Mostert MVP in my eyes — Sebber 🔨⏰ (@sebastianbaughh) December 12, 2023

Chubb owed us!!! — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) December 12, 2023

MOSTERT FOR MVP! — E.A.S. (@EasDaDrip) December 12, 2023

Fangio this was your best call for keeping a tight lead ? If we get nothing going and have a 3 and out we may be screwed — King DTA 👑🐬🆙 (@King__DTA) December 12, 2023

If we lose Vic Fangio deserves majority the blame — Frank Ulysses George Adams (@FUGA41yrs) December 12, 2023

I can't even with that terrible delay of game call when clearly the defensive front shifting caused a false start on the offense. Like what the hell was that? #finsup — Reason (@the_real_reason) December 12, 2023

Absolutely inexcusable performance from the offense – from coaching to the on field personnel. #finsup — Reason (@the_real_reason) December 12, 2023

This is the most devastating loss I’ve experienced as a #Dolphins fan since 2002 when they blew an 11-point lead (and the division) at NE with 5 minutes to go #FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) December 12, 2023

That’s the Dolphins, 28 years of my life, nothing new #FinsUp — Nick Beltran (@djnickbeltran) December 12, 2023

This game demonstrates that Tyreek is MVP. Because without him Tua looked mediocre. #finsup — Merlisa (@merlisa) December 12, 2023

Hard knocks is gonna be TOUGH to watch tomorrow — Mike FinsUp (@delaney1986) December 12, 2023

We can sit here and talk about Tyreek being out. That makshift o line finally failed tonight. #finsup Lets get our o line healthy — Tyler Kane (@tylerkane1984) December 12, 2023

Just when I thought we had turned a corner…the woes of being a Dolphin fan has returned. This one hits different. We're not built for the bright lights. 😭 #FinsUp — Ori-GINA-l (@Mama_Gee128) December 12, 2023

We’ll go 1-3 to finish the season. Well only beat the Jets! 🆕 season, same outcome, Dolphins 🐬! Ended the season 10-7, PATHETIC #FinsUp — Lord Chize 👑 (@lordchizethe1st) December 12, 2023

I thought the Dolphins had this game won. What in the world happened? #MondayNightFootball #FinsUp — 𝙼𝚛. 𝙼𝚒𝚔𝚎 ♐ (@MrMike75) December 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire