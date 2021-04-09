Dolphins fans get well deserved shoutout on ‘Good Morning Football’

Congratulations, Miami Dolphins fans. You’ve officially reached the pinnacle of fandom! NFL Network and ‘Good Morning Football’ personality Peter Schrager released a mock draft earlier this week; a mock that saw the Miami Dolphins draft a bit of a surprise at No. 6 overall. With several prominent pass catchers still on the board, Schrager’s mock saw the Dolphins draft Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater — an off the wall angle that left many Dolphins fans eager to give Schrager a piece of their mind.

And today, Schrager took the stage on ‘Good Morning Football’ and credited the Dolphins for their, well, impassioned response.

“I have never gotten responses like I got from Dolphins fans yesterday,” said Schrager.

“I’m not saying from — from any fan base.”

"I've been doing these mock drafts for many years. I've never gotten the response from one that I did yesterday from @MiamiDolphins fans. I had them passing on TE Kyle Pitts for an offensive tackle, and well, it didn't go well." — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/HusjFooWul — GMFB (@gmfb) April 9, 2021

If we’re being honest the critiques, at least the tasteful ones, were well deserved. Slater, as this draft’s second rated offensive tackle, would be an incredibly redundant selection amid the team’s 2020 investments at tackle. You could at least build a potential argument for offensive tackle Penei Sewell as the draft’s best available player if he fell to the No. 6 overall pick — but Miami trading back up from No. 12 to No. 6 in order to take their third offensive tackle in the top-40 of the last two NFL Drafts would be incredibly wasteful.

The decision would be even more egregious given the presence of both Kyle Pitts and Sewell remaining on the board in Schrager’s scenario. One thing you can bet on for Dolphins fans? If they don’t like your picks, they’ll let you hear it. Schrager just happened to find out the hard way this week.