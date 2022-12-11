What Dolphins fans should be watching before Sunday night vs. Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This prime-time matchup means fans of the aqua and orange will have an opportunity to watch both the early and late games without having to keep an eye on their own squad.

These Week 14 matchups should be the most appealing, as the results could drastically impact the Dolphins going forward into the final stretch of the regular season.

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Any time there’s a divisional matchup with two potential playoff teams, it’s going to make for some great theater.

The Bills currently lead the division with a one-game lead over Miami, while the Jets are just one game behind them.

A Jets’ win would put Miami in danger if they were to lose Sunday night, but it’s probably more advantageous than having the Bills continue to keep their lead or extend it.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

The Chiefs are the second seed in the AFC, and the Broncos don’t have much of a chance to make the postseason.

If the Chiefs lose, Miami has an easier chance of grabbing one of the top spots in the playoff picture.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville isn’t much better than Denver, when it comes to their record. Their chances of making the playoffs are slim, but the Titans look prime to win the AFC South despite firing their general manager in the last week.

A Tennessee loss, like a Chiefs loss, would make it easier for Miami to grab a top spot if they can win the East.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire