What Dolphins fans should be watching after Saturday night vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

This prime-time matchup means fans of the aqua and orange will have an opportunity to watch a number of games on Sunday without having to keep an eye on their own squad.

These Week 15 matchups should be the most appealing, as the results could drastically impact the Dolphins going forward into the final stretch of the regular season.

Bengals vs. Buccaneers

Joe Burrow and company are currently the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture with a 9-4 record, just one game better than the Dolphins. A loss to an NFC team could allow Miami to take the spot if they win or stay a game back with a loss.

Patriots vs. Raiders

Bill Belichick’s team was victorious over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night to put them into the final playoff spot, for the moment. Facing off against Josh McDaniel, who beat the Patriots as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in 2009, there’s no guarantee that New England secures an eighth victory in Week 15. A loss could help Miami hold their second spot in the AFC East.

Chargers vs. Titans

While these teams have the same record, the Titans are leading their division, meaning they’d be hosting a playoff game if the season ended today. The Chargers, on the other hand, are just on the outside of the playoffs due to tiebreakers with the Patriots. If they were to win and Miami were to lose, the Dolphins could slip down to seventh place or even outside of the postseason.

Jets vs. Lions

The Jets are the fourth team in the AFC, and even they’re looking at a potential playoff birth. Having the same record as the Chargers and Patriots has them as the ninth seed in a playoff format that only allows seven teams in, but a win and a loss by the teams ahead of them could grant them passage on a ship called the postseason. Miami has to be hoping for Detroit to continue proving themselves.

