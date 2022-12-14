Dolphins fall again in Week 15 power rankings after SNF loss

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, dropping their second game in a row.

Miami’s offense was unable to do much of anything. They had two long touchdowns – one on a long touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill and one on a fumble return touchdown by Hill as well.

Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings. Miami had jumped to the top spot earlier in the season, but they’ve now slid back down to ninth ahead of their road matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Mike McDaniel’s squad:

“The Dolphins are starting to take on water as their hopes to win the division for the first time since 2008 sink. Miami can still rebound over the next four games to prove they are a wild-card team no one wants to host in January.”

Ahead of Miami are the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), Minnesota Vikings (10-3), Dallas Cowboys (10-3), Cincinnati Bengals (9-4), Kansas City Chiefs (10-3), San Francisco 49ers (9-4), Buffalo Bills (10-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (12-1).

