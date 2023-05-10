Dolphins to face Super Bowl-champion Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 5

The Dolphins are headed to Germany — for one of their glamor matchups of the 2023 season, no less.

The Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt Stadium. NFL Network will televise the game.

It will count as a road game for the Dolphins and mark their second all-time trip to Germany. They beat the Denver Broncos 31-27 in a preseason game in Berlin in 1992.

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; fans arrive for a match between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have played in London five times and Toronto, but this will mark their first regular-season game in Germany.

Their other preseason international games have been in London, Tokyo and Mexico City.

The NFL is due to announce its full 2023 schedule Thursday, but in advance, it released its international matchups.

The others are Atlanta-Jacksonville, Oct. 1, at Wembley Stadium; Jacksonville-Buffalo, Oct. 8, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Baltimore-Tennessee, Oct. 15, Tottenham; Indianapolis-New England, Nov. 12, Frankfurt.

The Buffalo-Jacksonville game will count as a Jaguars road game and be the first time a team plays two regular-season games outside of the United States.

The NFL plans to hold regular-season games in Germany for the next four years.

“We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, major events and international. “We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt’s Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season’s game in Munich.”

Alexander Steinforth, general manager of NFL Germany, added, “The confirmed matchups in Germany will make for two very exciting games for fans this November and we are delighted to be playing both games in Frankfurt, a city rich in NFL history and with a significant NFL fan following.”

To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins headed to Germany to face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs on Nov. 5