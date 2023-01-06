Dolphins to face Joe Flacco for Jets in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins will likely have to win their Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets with rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback, but their opponent will be starting a different quarterback as well.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have ruled out Mike White for Sunday’s contest with a rib injury. Instead, New York is turning to wily veteran Joe Flacco to lead the offense.

In their matchup earlier in the season, a win for the Jets, it was Zach Wilson who got the start before being benched for White. Now, Flacco looks to end the Dolphins’ season.

Miami faced a Flacco-led Jets team last season. The Dolphins won the matchup 24-17, but Flacco completed 61.5% of his passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the game with a 101.5 passer rating.

This switch doesn’t mean the Dolphins’ defense, which has been less than stellar this season, can relax. They’ll still need to be focused and give everything they can to win.

