Dolphins to face Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2023 season by hosting the Buffalo Bills in a winner-takes-all battle for the AFC East crown in primetime. In 2024, they’ll get that matchup out of the way early.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Dolphins in Week 2 on Thursday, Sept. 12.

In Week 2, the Bills and Dolphins will play the first Thursday Night Football game of the season on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/ALdmlVk5W4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2024

“We’re thrilled to announce that we are kicking off our third season of Thursday Night Football with a huge AFC East matchup, the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills. Two of the top quarterbacks in the game, with two of the top offenses in the league,” Amazon executive Joe Marine said Tuesday in an announcement of the matchup. “It’s going to be a must-watch game, and I personally can’t wait to get down to Miami for it, that’s going to be a fun one.”

The Bills’ Week 18 win last season secured the team a fourth consecutive divisional title. Miami hasn’t won the AFC East since the 2008 season.

The Week 2 announcement is the first game of the 2024 season for the Dolphins to be officially announced. The NFL will release to full schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday night.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire