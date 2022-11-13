Dolphins extend lead to 24-7 over Browns

The Dolphins didn’t face much resistance from the Browns’ defense in the first half of Sunday’s game.

They ran through Cleveland to open the second half, too.

Miami now leads 24-7 after Raheem Mostert ran in a 24-yard carry to cap the first possession of the third quarter.

The Dolphins didn’t face a third down on the possession, picking up second-and-9 with a 15-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Mike Gesicki.

Mostert scored on the next play.

Miami has now rushed for 118 yards on 17 attempts — good for 6.9 yards per carry.

The Dolphins have now scored 24 straight points since allowing a touchdown on Cleveland’s opening possession.

