Dolphins extend Jesse Davis’ contract

The Dolphins announced that offensive lineman Jesse Davis has signed a contract extension through 2022.

The extension is for three years and worth $15 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis signed an exclusive rights tender worth $645,000 in the offseason.

Davis played all 920 offensive snaps at right guard in 2018.

He can play guard or tackle and could start at left tackle in the season opener after the team traded Laremy Tunsil. He started at three positions on the offensive line in 2017.

Davis, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Seattle in 2015, joined the Dolphins as a practice squad addition on Nov. 22, 2016.