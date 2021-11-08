Dolphins expected to be without Greg Mancz and Will Fuller vs. Baltimore

After securing their second win of the season, the Miami Dolphins have a quick turnaround for Thursday night when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and they currently have the second-best record in the AFC at 6-2. With all of the talent that they possess, opponents will have to be locked in and ready to go.

Unfortunately for Miami, during his Monday media availability, Brian Flores announced that wide receiver Will Fuller will not return from injured reserve this week, and center Greg Mancz will likely be inactive as well.

Mancz left Sunday’s game against Houston early with an ankle injury and was replaced by Austin Reiter. Reiter is an NFL center, so he should be able to hold his own.

This will now be the eighth game this season that Fuller won’t be available for. Miami’s top signing has played just two games this year, bringing in just four receptions for 26 yards. It almost would’ve been as helpful to just set $10 million on fire.

With this week being such a tough matchup, the Dolphins will need all of their top talent available, but it doesn’t seem like that will be the case.