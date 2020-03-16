Dolphins expected to sign Shaq Lawson
The Dolphins are busy on Monday, adding another former first-rounder who didn’t always live up to expectations.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins are expected to sign former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.
The 25-year-old Lawson had 6.5 sacks for the Bills last year, and adds some help to a position which needed it for the Dolphins. He has 16.5 sacks in five seasons for the Bills, who took him 19th overall in 2016.
Along with a quick deal for guard Ereck Flowers earlier today, the Dolphins are making an early statement of intent.
Dolphins expected to sign Shaq Lawson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk
Scroll to continue with content