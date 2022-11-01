Dolphins expected to sign Bradley Chubb to long-term extension following trade

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash at the trade deadline, improving their pass rush for the second half of the season by acquiring Bradley Chubb from the Broncos. But that trade isn’t just about getting better in 2022. It’ll have long-term effects, too.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins plan to sign Chubb to a long-term extension to keep him in Miami. Chubb is currently playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, so he’ll become a free agent in March if the Dolphins don’t sign him beforehand.

The Dolphins are expected to work out a new longterm deal with new pass rusher Bradley Chubb, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Chubb, 26, is one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL so he’ll certainly command a massive contract. However, he’s a cornerstone defender the Dolphins can build around, along with Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips.

The Dolphins have been aggressive in their pursuit of a championship in recent years, trading up for Jaylen Waddle, acquiring Tyreek Hill this past offseason and now landing Chubb.

This season, Chubb has 5.5 sacks in eight games, along with eight QB hits. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and has 26 sacks in 49 career games.

