Dolphins expected to sell out season tickets in 2022

With all of the moves that the Miami Dolphins made this offseason, fans are buzzing with excitement for the team to start the regular season.

Bringing in big names like left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as well as an up-and-coming head coach with an infectious personality has really brought a lot of attention to the team.

The anticipation has caused the team to tell the media that they’re expecting to sell out their season tickets for 2022 and have a waitlist for the first time in franchise history.

Fans are hoping that the team can end their playoff drought that dates back to 2016 and their postseason win drought that’s ongoing since 2000.

While the optimism is nice, and the team appears to be headed in the right direction, there’s a lot that they need to prove on the field before anyone can truly believe that’s their destiny.

