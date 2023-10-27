Dolphins expect Tyreek Hill to play Sunday

When wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed Dolphins practice with a hip injury on Wednesday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa cast some doubt on his availability for this week by saying "somewhere down the line we’re going to get" Hill back in the lineup.

The line turned out to be a pretty short one. Hill returned to practice on Thursday and head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that he saw enough from the wideout to make him believe he will be good to go against the Patriots.

“He had a phenomenal practice," McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

McDaniel was less certain when it came to safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He said decisions will be made after Friday's practice and that the Dolphins are "prepared for either scenario."