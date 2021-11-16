Dolphins expect Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Jets in Week 11

The Jets haven’t decided who their Week 11 quarterback will be yet, but the Dolphins have figured out theirs.

Miami head coach Brian Flores expects Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. New York. The second-year signal-caller injured his left middle finger a few weeks ago, but he returned during the Dolphins’ win over the Ravens on Thursday. Tagovailoa appeared unbothered by the injury, leading a few scoring drives while going 8-13 for 158 yards and a rushing touchdown in the upset.

“My expectation is he’ll start this weekend,” Flores said Monday. “Obviously he’ll have some discomfort with the finger. Banged it the other day — we were trying to avoid that, but it happened. But he’s had some time to rest it.”

Jacoby Brissett had started in Tagovailoa’s place. Tagovailoa has been up and down this season, going 111-170 for 1,198 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has three rushing scores as well.

The Jets, meanwhile, won’t announce their quarterback until Wednesday for the second straight week. Mike White struggled against the Bills Sunday, but Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained PCL, leaving the decision up in the air.

