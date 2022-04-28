Dolphins exercising fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins

All 32 teams have until Monday, May 2 to pick up the fifth-year option on the first-round draft picks from the 2019 NFL draft.

The Miami Dolphins opted to exercise the fifth-year option for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was taken No. 13 overall back in 2019, with a few days to spare, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

That fifth year will pay Wilkins $10.7 million fully guaranteed in 2023, but the best part of this move is that the two sides will have more time to work out a long-term deal that benefits both the defensive tackle and the Dolphins. That should be the plan after Wilkins had a career-year in 2021, recording 89 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one receiving touchdown.

List