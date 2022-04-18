Dolphins exec shares what stood out about Jaelan Phillips in pre-draft process

With the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner, all teams are preparing to add some talented, young prospects to their locker rooms to improve their roster.

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins added a number of gifted players in the draft, including linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the University of Miami. Phillips, in his rookie season, set a team record for the most sacks by a rookie with 8.5 sacks.

On Monday, Dolphins co-director of player personnel Adam Engroff joined host Travis Wingfield on the team-produced podcast “Drive Time” to discuss a number of Miami’s past draft selections.

When asked what they saw in Phillips, Engroff touched on a number of things.

“Well, number one, I mean a complete freak athlete,” Engroff said. “He can do whatever he wants on a football field, which not all guys can do. But, again, I’m going to go back to speed, high-motor, relentless pursuit, a natural pass rusher who can run like that who’s so physically gifted. He’s got all the traits that you can’t teach, so that’s why he’s a first-round pick.”

Phillips had to overcome some hardships during his time in college, but he’s off to a great start at the NFL level.