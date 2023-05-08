Do the Dolphins have enough at tight end? Here's why they're not panicking.

Durham Smythe has played in 79 games for the Dolphins, with three touchdowns.

Since Smythe's forte has always been blocking, that may not be too alarming.

Eric Saubert, the backup for Smythe as Dolphins' tight end, has played 74 NFL games, with two touchdowns.

And... that's it.

Miami has a total of five tight end receiving touchdowns on its roster.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has said the media is more worried about depth at tight end (and offensive line) than the organization is.

Surely Miami will both develop converted wide receivers Tanner Conner and Elijah Higgins and add at least one veteran tight end before the season kicks off in September.

On paper, no the Dolphins do not have enough at tight end right now.

And though the game isn't played on paper, some Dolphins' 2022 statistics may reveal why Grier and coach Mike McDaniel aren't all that panicked about tight end now.

Though excellent receiver Mike Gesicki, Smythe's good friend, was on the roster last season, McDaniel actually rarely used two tight ends on the field at the same time.

On 1st-and-10, McDaniel used one tight end for 349 plays.

On 1st-and-10, McDaniel used two tight ends for 54 plays.

That's 87 percent of those plays with only one tight end!

(By comparison, on 1st-and-10 plays under Brian Flores-George Godsey-Eric Studesville-Charlie Frye in 2021, Miami used two- and three-tight end formations on 80 percent of plays!)

And Miami was one of the very best teams in the NFL in average yards gained on 1st-and-10 while using one tight end and two receivers/two running backs or three receivers/one running back.

What does this mean?

Well, it means that if Smythe or Saubert are on the field on a 1st-and-10, McDaniel seems more likely to use Braxton Berrios/Devon Achance/Chosen Anderson/Cedrick Wilson/Alec Ingold/River Cracraft as a complement to Tyrek Hill and Jaylen Waddle than a second tight end.

That could be why Miami went for Achane, an explosive running back would should be able to play receiver, too, in Round 3 instead of a rookie tight end they weren't particularly fired up about.

Even on 3rd-and-1 last season, McDaniel was as likely to use one tight end (10 plays) and two tight ends (10 plays).

Having an effective blocking fullback like Ingold (who can also catch) as an option helps.

On 4th-and-1, McDaniel did use two tight ends (7 plays) a bit more than one (4 plays).

But if McDaniel wants he could always use both Smythe and Saubert (who are both pretty sizable and strong) or Ingold or even a sixth offensive lineman, whomever that may be.

Miami will need to add at least one tight end to protect against injury to Smythe or Saubert, of course.

The tight end market seems pretty thin.

Veterans like Cameron Brate, Marcedes Lewis, Adam Shaheen, Tyler Kroft, Jesse James, Maxx Williams and Foster Moreau are available. And least one solid option will likely be let go on cut-down day.

Still, Miami may prefer to have a veteran learn a somewhat intricate system before then.

The first reason Grier and McDaniel are not hyperventilating about a replacement for Mike Gesicki's 2022 catches (52) and touchdowns (5) is that Hill and Waddle totaled 53 percent of Miami's receiving production last season.

As long as their healthy, that's where Tua Tagovailoa will lean.

The second is that McDaniel has decided his team will not be among the league's laggards in team rushes again. More rushes means fewer overall receiving targets.

(Though Smythe and Saubert could see theoretically see more time together when the team needs one or two yards for a first down to gain.)

And finally, and perhaps most importantly, it seems that devoid of two George Kittle-caliber tight ends on the roster, McDaniel is more-than-comfortable using one tight end on the field at a time, in most situations.

