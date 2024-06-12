Do Dolphins have enough around Zach Sieler on D-line after loss of Christian Wilkins in free agency?

MIAMI GARDENS — There’s going to be a lot more on Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler’s plate this season.

Sieler got his extension last preseason, and as fellow standout defensive lineman Christian Wilkins couldn’t reach an agreement of his own, the Dolphins allowed him to play out the final year on his rookie deal. Testing free agency, Wilkins was rewarded elsewhere financially, netting a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The idea: Sieler can produce comparably while costing the Dolphins just $6.3 million in 2024, compared to the $27.5 million per year Wilkins went for on the open market.

And he had 63 tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown in 2023.

But can he be as effective when he’s counted on to be the lone top dog on the defensive line instead of being part of a duo like he was for the better part of five seasons with Wilkins?

Sieler’s new running mates up front will be a rotation of players brought in this offseason, none of which can single-handedly replicate Wilkins’ production, but who can maybe collectively offer a similar impact when all are kept fresh. Defensive linemen like Benito Jones, Teair Tart, Jonathan Harris, Da’Shawn Hand and Neville Gallimore will all get their chance after signing on in free agency. Brandon Pili, who made the initial 53-man regular-season roster last year as an undrafted rookie, can also work into the mix.

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, an NFL defensive lineman in his own right in his playing days, wants his line to come at opponents in waves.

“It’s kind of like the tsunami approach,” Weaver said at mandatory minicamp last week. “They always say the first wave of the tsunami does damage, but the second wave does the most damage. So, for me, sometimes people get overly concerned about who is starting the football games. That means nothing to me. I want to know who is finishing the football games.

“I think you’ve got your best chance at finishing football games when guys are fresh. You can’t do that at every position, particularly when there are bigs out there running around in this heat. You’re going to want to rotate them a little bit.”

Sieler can expect to receive a lot of attention from opposing blockers, but he downplayed that aspect of things.

Related Articles

“I don’t know about that. I’m not other offenses,” Sieler said. “There’s 11 guys. There’s a lot of guys out there that can make plays. I think we’re going to do a great job with the rotations and kind of rolling guys through in different packages and whatever we’re doing. I think it’s going to help really making ourselves multiple on defense.”

Sieler has had Wilkins in Miami all his previous seasons with the team, since he was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2019 season. And he had nose tackle Raekwon Davis, now with the Indianapolis Colts, with him since 2020.

Now, it’s a lot of new faces along the defensive line and new chemistry to build.

“It’s going to take time, make sure we’re talking on and off the field, hanging out and getting to know how those guys see ball, how they want to play and how we can play off of each other,” Sieler said. “And building that rotation will help, too, with keeping each other fresh and ready for the fourth quarters and stuff like that, long drives.”

After the Dolphins already made a post-minicamp move for a veteran safety in Marcus Maye — and with the team possessing cap space at this late point in the offseason from the post-June 1 release of former cornerback Xavien Howard — the defensive line is an area where one could wonder if general manager Chris Grier opts to make another addition.

Coach Mike McDaniel, though, answering for both the defensive line and the interior of the offensive line upon concluding Miami’s offseason program last week, said he has been pleased with the units, while staying short of shutting the door on adding depth.

“I’m very happy with the team. Open to competition,” McDaniel said. “I think competition always breeds benefit for the Miami Dolphins just because it brings the best out of people. We’ll never shut the door on that, but I’m happy with the groups, their production, how they’ve been working together. Happy with both groups.

“On the defensive line, there’s more new. So the guys are working to get things tied together with the entire defense in that regard, just like the newer offensive linemen that we do have are working to master a new scheme.”

Among veteran defensive linemen that remain available is former University of Miami standout Calais Campbell, if he wants to return for a 17th NFL season at 38. Campbell has been with Weaver as his defensive line coach in Baltimore.

Weaver, modeling how he will coordinate the defense along the lines of last year’s Ravens, has also shown a greater willingness to align his defensive linemen in different spots. It should make the Dolphins less predictable up front in sort of a common ground the team looks for between the consistent looks of former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the highly aggressive style of Brian Flores-Josh Boyer era of defense before him.