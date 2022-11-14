Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah suffers season-ending injury

The Miami Dolphins continue to get bit by the injury bug, as they’ve lost another defensive starter for the remainder of the season.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter with an injury, reportedly has a torn triceps and will miss the rest of the year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ogbah joins safety Brandon Jones and cornerbacks Nik Needham and Trill Williams as defensive contributors that have been ruled out.

Miami has some solid depth on the edge with guys like Zach Sieler, Christian Wilkins, Melvin Ingram, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb with the ability to go against offensive tackles.

