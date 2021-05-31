Dolphins’ Emmanuel Ogbah named best pass rusher from 5-tech alignment

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
When discussing the NFL’s best pass rushers, the conversation typically starts with names like Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers — just to name a few. But when looking at the art of rushing the passer from a different lens, you’re able to identify some new candidates and more under the radar selections; including one specific Miami Dolphin.

That exercise is exactly what Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire undertook when he looked to name the best pass rusher in the NFL from each of the alignments along the defensive line, from a 0-technique over the center all the way out to a wide-9 alignment tilted off the edge with a lot of room to work. And when the conversation turned to the 5-technique alignment, or shaded slightly outside of an opposing offensive tackle, Farrar called upon 2020 Dolphins’ signing Emmanuel Ogbah to lead the way.

“The Dolphins signed Ogbah, the former Browns and Chiefs pass-rusher, to a two-year, $15 million contract before the 2020 season. It turned out to be one of the better free-agent bargains last year, as Ogbah had more than his share of dominant moments. This was especially true when Ogbah was aligned in a 5-technique role, just outside the offensive tackle in a three-man front. He had two solo sacks and 13 total pressures on that role, and on occasion, as he did here against the Patriots, Ogbah would turn on the jets with an inside move, and just bull his way to the quarterback.” — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Ogbah is entering into a contract year for the Dolphins this season and is undoubtedly looking to follow up his productive 2020 campaign with another one just like it. Should the Dolphins find Ogbah that productive in their defensive front once again, the team may have little choice in retaining him and signing him to a fresh contract. We can only hope that such a resolution is the one that the team settles on, as it would mean Ogbah leads the way for the Dolphins’ tweaked pass rush unit for the second consecutive season.

